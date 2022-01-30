'Goa is just a vacation spot for Gandhi family': BJP leader Amit Shah's dig at Congress ahead of assembly polls

Ahead of assembly polls in Goa, Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Sunday took a dig at the Congress as he said that for Gandhi family Goa is just a vacation. Amit Shah is on one day visit to the poll-bound state.

While addressing at a public meeting in Ponda city today, the home minister claimed that the BJP brought development to Goa adding that the saffron party raised state's budget from 432 Cr (2013-14) to 2,567 Cr (Yr 2021).

He alleged that former Goa Chief Minister Digambar Kamat did nothing on infrastructure development.

"For BJP Goa means 'Golden Goa'. But for Congress, it means 'Gandhi Parivaar ka Goa'. They just need a vacation spot," said Mr Shah at the rally.

Before his address, Amit Shah offered prayers at Sai Baba temple in the Borim town. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was also present with him. Shah was welcomed at the Dabolim airport by BJP's Goa election in-charge Devendra Fadanavis, Union minister Shripad Naik, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, BJP state president Sadanand Shet Tanavade and others.

The Home Minister will also address three public meetings in the state and will launch an umbrella campaign, informed Sadanand Shet Tanavade, BJP Goa chief.

"After a public meeting at Sun Grace Garden, Ponda and Sharda Mandir Multipurpose Hall, Sanvordem, which will be broadcasted digitally, we'll launch an Umbrella campaign in Vasco, the BJP Goa chief said.

BJP has fielded ITS candidates on all 40 seats in the state assembly.

Goa will go to the assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

The Election Commission of India had last week extended its ban on physical rallies and roadshows till January 31 in five poll-bound states, but allowed public meetings with a maximum of 500 people in the constituencies where elections will be held in the first phase.

It had, however, granted a relaxation for political parties to hold indoor meetings of maximum 300 people or 50 per cent of the capacity of the hall.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 05:17 PM IST