‘Ideas of India’ Summit 3.0: Indian Origin British MP Suella Baverman Claims To A Proud Child Of British Empire & Global Indian Diaspora

Indian origin British Conservative MP and former Home Secretary Suella Baverman claimed to be a proud child of British Empire and global Indian diaspora.

Speaking on Day 2 of ABP Network’s at ‘Ideas of India’ Summit 3.0 in interaction with Indian Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, Suella countered sharp questions while Dr. Tharoor pointed out many Indians would feel more than a tinge of pain at the reality of empire having been essentially denied on hearing that Indian is a proud child of an empire.

Suella Baverman on Israel

The Conservative Member of Parliament for Fareham and British Former Home Secretary, Suella Baverman sharing her views on “The World in Ferment Closing Borders, Brutal Wars” took a stand on the Israel Hamas war said “Israel has the right to defend itself as per International law. But those who call for immediate ceasefire are naïve and dangerous.” She demanded Hamas disarms, frees all hostages, and commits to peace for a ceasefire. “Israel cannot unilaterally declare ceasefire when faced with an imminent threat by Hamas,” said Suella.

Giving a context of the global geopolitics in 2024, Suella remarked, “With over 60 general elections around the world, including India, US, and UK, there is opportunity for democracies like UK and India to collaborate on the world stage.” She further commented on India UK trade potential and claimed that post BREXIT, UK heralds a great opportunity for UK India trade deal to double-trade worth 86 billion pounds, doubling India’s exports and increasing UK investment in India, particularly in sectors infrastructure, renewable energy, healthcare, education. We hope to secure a mutually beneficial of a UK India trade deal.”

Suella on new espionage laws in UK

Suella defended the new espionage laws in UK to overhaul outdated espionage and national security laws. “We have made framework more nimble and agile to counter emerging threats from hostile countries like China, Russia, and Iran,” said the forme British law maker. She also made her stance about immigration clear and said “We are challenged by unprecedented illegal migration. In 2022, we had 45,000 people crossed the English channel illegally.

They were leaving a safe country like France, undermining border security. It’s a humanitarian challenge. The British people are frustrated to see that in the southern borders,” and further added that UK has enviable track-record of welcoming migrants. “We welcomed 500,000 people from Ukraine, Syria, and other nations extending sanctuary to those needy. Last year, net migration into UK was 700,000 that was an increase of 200,000 in 2019 legally. This migration pace is not sustainable considering the resources. Our NHS, school education system are under strain due to rapid increase in population,” claimed Suella.

Suella on upcoming elections in UK

Speaking about the challenges faced by the UK Conservative Party in the upcoming elections, she said “Labour party winning would be a disaster with regards to economics and national security in UK.” She denied institutional racism in UK. “I don’t believe that Police in UK is institutionally racist, which would otherwise smear a lot of good people. Black Lives Matter and Left Wing activism” insisted the conservative MP.

Braverman's origins trace back to India, where her parents migrated to the UK in the 1960s. While her mother, originally from Mauritius, had a Hindu Tamil background, her father, hailing from Kenya, is of Goan descent. A Conservative Party leader and legal expert, she entered the UK Parliament in 2015 and is known for her controversial views on an array of subjects. Reflecting on the dark chapters of British rule in India with Suella Braverman reminded the importance of seeking accountability for past atrocities. “Only through acknowledging these injustices can we move towards healing and understanding across cultures,” she said.