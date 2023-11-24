Indians Breathe A Sigh Of Relief As Sunak Sacks Controversial Minister Suella Braverman

Braverman had a long history of being in controversies since the past one year. |

The Rishi Sunak government in the UK recently on November 13 sacked Suella Braverman for defying Sunak and publishing an article about the police handling of pro-Palestinian march in the Times without implementing the changes that was asked.

An Indian-origin home minister, Braverman had a long history of being in controversies since the past one year.

One of which was in 2022 when she raised objections against the likely UK trade deal with India because it will mean more immigration. She went as far as saying that, "the largest number of people who overstay their visa are Indians." She said she was hesitant with having an open door policy with India. There were also reports of her bringing in some student visa restrictions in the future.

This was not taken well by the Indian immigrants in the UK who criticized Braverman harshly on social media.

However, now that she's no longer the home minister, Indians in the UK, and those who are planning to go there have breathed a sigh of relief.

"A leader in such a position should always be mindful of what she is saying. She herself is of Indian-origin and for her to put allegations like that was completely unnecessary. I am really glad that she is no longer the home minister," said Tanvi Kapoor, student of Swansea University.

Another Indian, Varunindra Lal, former student of University of London, currently working with an organisation in the UK said that he has not met any Indian who have overstayed their visa. "Every Indian student I know is working in the corporate sector after struggling for a work visa. Some of them have even gone back after not getting a job that would sponsor their visa."

"I was worried that there were going to be some restrictions on visas after her statements because I am planning to go there next year. I am glad that she is not in the power of control anymore," added Rohit Cherian who wants to take admission in one of UK universities next year.

Another Indian, Palak Vohra who came back to India just this year and is planning to go back soon thinks that it was the correct decision by the Prime Minister of UK. "Rishi Sunak made the right decision by sacking Suella. Her thoughts matter a lot. I believe that these harsh decisions are important for the welfare of the country."

James Cleverly replaced Braverman as UK's home minister. He was serving as the country's foreign minister previously, which will now be handled by Former Prime Minister David Cameron.