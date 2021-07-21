ICSI CSEET 2021: Results declared on official website- icsi.edu

The results for the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2021 conducted by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) have been declared on the institute's official website- icsi.edu.

The entrance exam was conducted on July 10 and 12, 2021 in online remote proctored mode.

You can download the results online by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website of ICSI- isci.edu.

Step 2: Click on the 'ICSI CSEET result 2021' link

Step 3: Enter login details

Step 4: 'Click 'Submit'

Step 5: Download the result once it is displayed on the screen

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

According to the guidelines, a minimum of 40% marks will be required in each part, i.e., Paper- 1, Paper- 2, Paper- 3 and Paper- 4 separately as the case may be, and 50% marks in aggregate of all parts put together for passing the test. Also, there will be no negative marking for wrong answers.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) had earlier suspended the CS Foundation Programme and replaced it with CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET). Students will have to clear the CSEET to be able to register for the Executive Programme of the course.