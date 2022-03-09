ICISF Raising Day 2022: Date, Significance and all you need to know

Indian Central Industrial Security Force (ICISF) Raising Day is observed on March 10 every year. The significance of the day holds back to the formation of the CISF, which was set up on this year in 1969 with three battalions under the CISF Act passed by the Parliament of India.

The CISF Raising day is a moment to commemorate the selfless services provided by the CISF personnel. On this day, they are awarded with service medals for distinguished and meritorious services.

Awareness initiatives are created among commoners to support the CISF towards safeguarding the vital institutions of the country and maintain peace and security in the country.

The force protects seaports, heritage monuments like the Taj Mahal, nuclear power plants, opium, and alkaloids extractions and space installations. Furthermore, CISF also has a specialization in disaster management and providing security to sovereign and politicians (VIP Security).

The emblem of CISF serves as the institution's public face and it represents reliability, security, and protection of production plants and units. Its Special Security Group (SSG) wing provides security to over 83 categories of ‘protectees’. Among its primary duties are guarding sensitive government installations and several other important vital facilities.

