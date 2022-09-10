e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaICG's Director General S Paramesh appointed as new commander of Eastern seaboard HQ in Andhra Pradesh

ICG's Director General S Paramesh appointed as new commander of Eastern seaboard HQ in Andhra Pradesh

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 10, 2022, 11:57 PM IST
article-image
ANI

The Indian government on Saturday approved the appointment of Indian Coast Guard’s Additional Director General, S Paramesh as new commander of force’s Eastern seaboard headquarters in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam.

He was earlier commanding the western region of the force in Mumbai and has been given the new command on promotion.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

ICG's Director General S Paramesh appointed as new commander of Eastern seaboard HQ in Andhra...

ICG's Director General S Paramesh appointed as new commander of Eastern seaboard HQ in Andhra...

President Murmu appoints Gulam Ali from J&K to Rajya Sabha

President Murmu appoints Gulam Ali from J&K to Rajya Sabha

UK Home Secy's father says his Goa property illegally grabbed, probe on

UK Home Secy's father says his Goa property illegally grabbed, probe on

Former Gujarat DGP, an accused with Teesta, files bail plea in HC

Former Gujarat DGP, an accused with Teesta, files bail plea in HC

Gujarat: PM Modi calls for technological innovation to find local solutions to local issues

Gujarat: PM Modi calls for technological innovation to find local solutions to local issues