ICG's Director General S Paramesh appointed as new commander of Eastern seaboard HQ in Andhra Pradesh

ANI

The Indian government on Saturday approved the appointment of Indian Coast Guard’s Additional Director General, S Paramesh as new commander of force’s Eastern seaboard headquarters in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam.

He was earlier commanding the western region of the force in Mumbai and has been given the new command on promotion.

