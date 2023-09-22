 Ice Cream Topping 'N.B.S. Crackle' Gets Unique GST Classification, Separate From Confectionery
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaIce Cream Topping 'N.B.S. Crackle' Gets Unique GST Classification, Separate From Confectionery

Ice Cream Topping 'N.B.S. Crackle' Gets Unique GST Classification, Separate From Confectionery

The AAR has held that toppings sold to ice cream companies should not be categorised as sugar boiled confectionery

Dharmesh ThakkarUpdated: Friday, September 22, 2023, 10:51 PM IST
article-image
Ice Cream Topping 'N.B.S. Crackle' Gets Unique GST Classification, Separate From Confectionery | representative pic

In a significant ruling with far-reaching implications for the GST (Goods and Services Tax) classification of food products, the Andhra Pradesh bench of the Authority for Advance Rulings has made a decisive distinction. This ruling pertains to 'N.B.S. Crackle,' a key ingredient used predominantly as a topping for ice creams. The product, manufactured and supplied by M/s Sri Venkateswara Cashew Chikky Manufacturers, contains a blend of ingredients, including sugar, cashew nuts, butter, liquid glucose, and various permitted flavors. The heart of the matter revolves around whether 'N.B.S. Crackle' should be classified under the GST as 'sugar-boiled confectionery' or if it should find its place within a different category due to its specific utilization within the ice cream manufacturing process.

The applicant is engaged in the manufacturing of ‘NBS Crackle’ and supplies it as an industrial raw material to ice cream manufacturers Hindustan Unilever Limited and Dairy Classic Ice Creams (P) Ltd. The product is primarily used as a topping for ice creams.

Read Also
Indore: GST Action Committee Formed To Fight For GSTAT Bench In City
article-image

The two-member bench of K. Ravi Sankar and RV Pradhamesh Bhanu noted that Heading 1704 covers a wide range of sugar preparations that are typically sold in solid or semi-solid forms and are intended for immediate consumption. These products are collectively referred to as sweetmeats, confectionery, or candies, as per the Central Board of Excise and Customs. On the other hand, ‘sugar-boiled confectionery’ is a product made from sugar and water, boiled at a temperature that removes practically all water, resulting in a vitreous mass. Such products are typically purchased and consumed by end-users.

The bench held that the product ‘N.B.S. Crackle’ is exclusively sold to ice cream manufacturers. According to the applicant’s submissions, these products are not intended for direct consumption by end-users but are utilized in the ice cream manufacturing process specifically as toppings.

Read Also
ICICI Prudential Fined ₹6.89 Cr Due To Mismatch In GST Credit
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ice Cream Topping 'N.B.S. Crackle' Gets Unique GST Classification, Separate From Confectionery

Ice Cream Topping 'N.B.S. Crackle' Gets Unique GST Classification, Separate From Confectionery

Chhattisgarh: BJP Corporators' Protest March For Road Repairs In Raipur Halted By Police; Leaders...

Chhattisgarh: BJP Corporators' Protest March For Road Repairs In Raipur Halted By Police; Leaders...

Chhattisgarh: Gangrape Of Minor In Raipur Causes Political Uproar, Deputy CM Terms Incident As...

Chhattisgarh: Gangrape Of Minor In Raipur Causes Political Uproar, Deputy CM Terms Incident As...

West Bengal: Calcutta High Court Restrains Enforcement Directorate From Coercive Action On TMC's...

West Bengal: Calcutta High Court Restrains Enforcement Directorate From Coercive Action On TMC's...

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Advocates Apolitical Role for Raj Bhavan, Emphasises Promotion...

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Advocates Apolitical Role for Raj Bhavan, Emphasises Promotion...