 IAS Rinku Dugga, Who Ordered Emptying Delhi's Thyagraj Stadium To 'Walk Her Dog', Compulsorily Retired By Govt
IAS Rinku Dugga, Who Ordered Emptying Delhi's Thyagraj Stadium To 'Walk Her Dog', Compulsorily Retired By Govt

For misuse of Thyagraj Stadium by Sanjeev Khirwar & his wife Rinku Dugga in May 2022, MHA had earlier transferred them to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh respectively.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 27, 2023, 10:52 AM IST
article-image
Thyagraj Stadium in Delhi | ANI

New Delhi: IAS officer Rinku Dugga, who along with her IAS husband Sanjeev Khirwar, had ordered the emptying of Delhi's Thyagraj Stadium so that her dog could take a walk, was compulsorily retired by the government, according to reports. The IAS couple had come under intense criticism last year when in May it had come to light that the bureaucrats had ordered for the athletes practising on the tracks to vacate the facility as their dog had to be taken on a walk. The VVIP culture had come under heavy criticism from the people and the government had also taken note of the incident.

1994 batch officer

Dugga, an officer who belonged to the 1994-batch AGMUT cadre, was deployed in Arunachal Pradesh after the row made news in May 2022. She was posted as Principal Secretary, Indigenous Affairs in the northeastern state. Dugga and her husband Sanjeev Khirwar, the latter also a 1994-batch IAS officer and whose name had also cropped up in the episode, was posted in Ladakh after the stadium episode made headlines last year.

Compulsorily retired

The Indian Express, an English daily, quoted a government official claiming that orders were issued to compulsorily retire IAS officer Rinku Dugga on the basis of her "track record." Fundamental Rules (FR) 56(j), Rule 48 of Central Civil Services (CCS) Pension Rules, 1972 were the rules under which the IAS officer was retired, said the report. The government, on the grounds that an IAS officer's removal is in public interest, can take the step or decision.

