IAF's Cheetah helicopter makes precautionary landing in UP

Cheetah holds the world record in high altitude flying among all categories of Helicopters

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 03, 2022, 06:48 PM IST
A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army made a precautionary landing near a village in the Karchhana area in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district | Photo: ANI

A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army made a precautionary landing near a village in the Karchhana area in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district due to the blinking of a warning light, Indian Army officials informed.

However, after a check-up by a technician flying in the chopper, it took off again safely and landed at its base in Prayagraj, said officials.

Manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the Cheetah Helicopter is a high performance helicopter designed for operation over a very wide range of weight, centre of gravity and altitude conditions.

The five seater Cheetah helicopter is versatile, multi role, multi purpose, highly maneuverable and rugged in construction.

It holds the world record in high altitude flying among all categories of Helicopters.

This a developing story

