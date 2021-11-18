e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 04:00 PM IST

IAF Mi-17 helicopter crash lands in Arunachal, no casualties reported

According to the sources, a court of inquiry will be ordered to ascertain the cause of the incident.
FPJ Web Desk
IAF Mi-17 helicopter | Photo: Representative Image

An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter Mi-17 on Thursday crash-landed in eastern Arunachal Pradesh while carrying out a maintenance sortie in the area.

The helicopter was carrying three crew members including two IAF pilots, reportedly the incident damaged the helicopter but fortunately, none of the three members were injured during the crash.

This is a fourth such incident that have taken place in the last 6 months, in the two incident, the pilots have lost their lives.

In September, two pilots were killed when an Army helicopter crash-landed on a hill in the Shiv Garh Dhar area, near Patnitop tourist resort in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir.

On August 3, two pilots were killed after an Army helicopter crashed into Ranjit Sagar Dam lake near Pathankot.

(Further details are awaited)

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 04:00 PM IST
