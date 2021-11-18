Karnataka: IMD predicts widespread rainfall over next 4 days in state; orange alert issued in Bengaluru

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) division of Bengaluru has predicted widespread rainfall over next 4 days in Karnataka.

According to S Adiga, Meteorologist, IMD Bengaluru, yellow alerts have been issued in some districts of coastal Karnataka and North-interior Karnataka for today and tomorrow.

Besides, orange alert has been issued in South interior parts in Bengaluru and Ghats.

Two days ago, the weather department had issued weather warnings for parts of Karnataka, which are likely to witness rainfall till November 18 (Thursday). The IMD had issued a yellow alert in Bengalru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Kolar, Mandya, Ramanagara, Tumkur districts. A yellow alert is defined as isolated heavy rains more than 64.5 mm.

On Monday, Bengaluru reported 5 cm of rainfall.

Karnataka to have widespread rainfall over next 4 days. Yellow alerts issued in some districts of coastal Karnataka & North-interior Karnataka for today and tomorrow. Orange alert in South interior parts. Orange alert in Bengaluru and Ghats: S Adiga, Meteorologist, IMD Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/pepqd2waOW — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2021

The weather department stated the rains were due to a network of cyclonic circulations and a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

Meanwhile, the IMD today issued a red alert for capital of neighbouring state Tamil Nadu and Puducherry after the formation of a depression over southwest Bay of Bengal earlier today, it said in an update.

The depression is about 310 km away from the Chennai coast, 290 km from Puducherry, and 270 km from Karaikal, it said. The depression is likely to cross north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coast early on Friday, it said.

The weather agency has also issued red alert for Villipuram, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, and Thiruvallur in Tamil Nadu.

