 IAF Launches 'Heroes Of The Indian Air Force' Comic Book Over 1971 Indo-Pak War
The 32-page 'Heroes of the Indian Air Force - Vol. I' was released by IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari at an event held at the Vayu Bhawan here.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 07:04 PM IST
IAF Launches 'Heroes Of The Indian Air Force' Comic Book Over 1971 Indo-Pak War | X | PTI

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force on Wednesday launched a comic book telling the story of legendary IAF Marshal Arjan Singh and the epic Battle of Boyra fought during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, aiming to educate the youth about the glorious history of the force and motivate them to join it. The 32-page 'Heroes of the Indian Air Force - Vol. I' was released by IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari at an event held at the Vayu Bhawan here.

Arjan Singh, who fought in the Burma campaign during the World War II and the 1965 Indo-Pak war, was the IAF officer to be conferred the rank of the Marshal of the Indian Air Force and he had also earned the Distinguished Flying Cross (DFC) before Independence.

The project conceived last year was led by DISHA (Directorate of Induction and Selection in a Holistic Approach) Cell of the IAF under Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari's vision.

The medium of comic books was chosen to reach young minds especially those in schools and motivate them to take up career in the Indian Air Force, according to a video played at the launch event.

The first volume has two stories -- 'Find Your Calling' which tells the tale of a boy named Arjan Singh who went on to become the first Marshal of the Indian Air Force; and 'Battle of Boyra' that narrates the story of the epic battle in the IAF's war history fought during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

The stories with compelling visuals aim to foster among the children better appreciation for values of courage, motivation and perseverance, and to let them learn to walk in his footsteps, said a senior official.

The second story has "adrenaline-pumping action sequences" seen through the pilot's eyes. "This air combat engagement was a significant engagement of the fighting prowess and valour of young pilots of No.22 Squadron, the Swifts, which earned the squadron the moniker Sabre Slayers," he said. The comic book's purpose is to educate young readers and depict heroics embodied in an air combat, the IAF official said. "For youngsters, it is a direct call to action," he said.

A pdf version of the book will be launched online and it will be available for "free sharing" on social media, the official added. Air Force History Cell and the Air Force Museum played a key role in providing and vetting historical facts while the IAF's Directorate of Ceremonials ensured the uniform was correctly depicted as per the period described in the stories. This project aims to educate the youth about the glorious history of the IAF and motivate them to join the force, he said.

