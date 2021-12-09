e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Farmers call off stir, to vacate Delhi borders on Dec 11India's COVID-19 tally rises to 3,46,66,241 with 9,419 fresh cases; 159 fatalities push death toll to 4,74,111
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 04:09 PM IST

IAF Chopper Crash: Ambulance carrying mortal remains of one of the defence personnel meets with minor accident

13 ambulances had arrived at the Shrinagesh Barracks in Wellington, Coonoor to take the mortal remains to the Sulur Air Force Base.
N Chithra
Image tweeted by Frontal Force

Image tweeted by Frontal Force

Advertisement

Chennai: One of the 13 ambulance carrying the mortal remains of those killed in the IAF Mi-17V5 chopper crash, carrying Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and others, met with a minor accident en route to the Sulur Air base from Coonoor. The accident happened near Mettupalayam.

Following this the mortal remains were immediately transferred on to another ambulance and taken to Sulur.

Thousands of people lined up on either sides of the road from Coonoor to Sulur and paid floral tributes to the braveheats who died. Emotional slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Jai Hind' and 'Veera Vanakkam' (Heroic Salute) were raised by the people.

ALSO READ

IAF chopper crash: Black box of General Bipin Rawat's crashed helicopter recovered IAF chopper crash: Black box of General Bipin Rawat's crashed helicopter recovered

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 04:10 PM IST
Advertisement