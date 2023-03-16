‘I would like to address allegations made against me by BJP MPs in Parliament’: Rahul Gandhi

University of Cambridge

New: Rahul who attended the second leg of the budget session in Parliament for the first time after his return from the Uk said that he wants to speak but the government is “dodging questions on Gautam Adani issue.”

"I am a Member of Parliament and hence it is my right to put forth my stand in the House. Whether or not I am allowed to speak is a real test of democracy in front of India," Rahul told media.

"I hope the Speaker allows me to speak on Friday. I went to the Speaker to his chamber and told him that I would like to address the allegations made against me by the BJP MPs. However, he was non-committal over it. I would like to state that whatever I have said in London are things taken from public records. The Prime Minister and the Central government are dodging questions regarding the PM’s relations with businessman Gautam Adani,” he added.

Both Houses of Parliament adjourned

Both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned within minutes after it convened on Thursday.

The ruling BJP and Opposition leaders created pandemonium in both the Houses with BJP demanding an apology from former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks made on India’s democracy and Parliament in UK and Opposition seeking a probe by a Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Adani issue.