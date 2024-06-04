'I Want To Congratulate My Prime Minister Modi...': Chirag Paswan’s LJP Leading On All 5 Seats In Bihar

Chirag Paswan, president of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), on Tuesday afternoon, asserted that he was firm with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While speaking to ANI, he stated, " I want to congratulate My Prime Minister Modi because, for the third time under his leadership, the NDA govt is going to be formed. This 3rd term under the leadership of PM Modi."

He further added, "We contested on 5 seats and won all of them. Union Home Minister congratulated me on the party's performance and also mentioned about NDA meeting tomorrow. We will take part in this meeting. The credit for this performance goes to our Prime Minister."

According to the Election Commission of India, Paswan was leading from the Hajipur seat, candidates of his party were ahead of their rivals in four other constituencies in Bihar. Chirag was spotted celebrating as he showed a victory sign to his supporters, at his residence.

Talking to platform X, he wrote, Once again- Modi Government! I and my party Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) stand firmly in support of the country's successful Prime Minister, respected Shri @narendramodi ji."

He added, "NDA is going to form the government with full majority under the leadership of Prime Minister ji. The country is going to get a strong government for the third time again."

As per the Election Commission of India, he is currently leading with 540096 votes from Bihar’s Hajipur constituency, and RJD's Shiv Chandra Ram is trailing.

In the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, he has now re-formed his alliance BJP, and fielded candidates in five constituencies including Hajipur, Vaishali, Jamui, Samastipur, and Khagaria under a seat-sharing pact.

Chirag Paswan has a legacy to build ahead in Hajipur as his father Ram Vilas Paswan was elected from here eight times as a Lok Sabha member.