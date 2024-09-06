 'I Demand That Rahul Gandhi Implement NRC In Himachal Pradesh' Says Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'I Demand That Rahul Gandhi Implement NRC In Himachal Pradesh' Says Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh

'I Demand That Rahul Gandhi Implement NRC In Himachal Pradesh' Says Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh

"People like Anirudh Singh are demanding NRC, saying that they should be given certificates. NRC is needed in the entire country, otherwise Indians will become minorities in more than 200 districts. I also demand that Rahul Gandhi implement NRC in Himachal Pradesh," he added.

IANSUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 01:42 PM IST
article-image

New Delhi: Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday demanded that the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi start enacting the National Register of Citizens (NRC) from Himachal Pradesh.

On Thursday, Himachal Pradesh's Minister of Rural Development, Anirudh Singh, made a serious revelation about illegal immigrants in the state. Speaking in the Assembly, Anirudh Singh said tension was rising in some areas due to rapid construction by illegal immigrants who he suggested could be Rohingyas and Bangladeshis.

Read Also
Bihar: Youth Arrested For Attempting To Punch Union Minister Giriraj Singh During Janata Darbar In...
article-image

Union Minister React To Anirudh Singh's Remarks

Giriraj Singh while speaking to IANS said, "Anirudh Singh is a minister in the Himachal Pradesh government, who was speaking in the House in the presence of the Chief Minister, which was seen by the entire country. Now in such a situation, he is saying that only 190 vendors were given certificates by the Urban Ministry to sell goods, and I know where these 1,900 came from. He was saying that they were Bangladeshis. He said that he even recognised two of them."

FPJ Shorts
'Speak Hindi & Get Your Service Done Or Else Leave...': Language Debate Between Bank Manager And Customer In Karnataka Goes Viral, Netizen React
'Speak Hindi & Get Your Service Done Or Else Leave...': Language Debate Between Bank Manager And Customer In Karnataka Goes Viral, Netizen React
Surat: Speeding Car Driven By 15-Year-Old Boy Jumps Divider Killing Motorcyclist On Spot
Surat: Speeding Car Driven By 15-Year-Old Boy Jumps Divider Killing Motorcyclist On Spot
'..Without An Pressure': Vinesh Phogat Resigns From Indian Railways Amid Reports Of Joining Congress For Haryana Elections 2024
'..Without An Pressure': Vinesh Phogat Resigns From Indian Railways Amid Reports Of Joining Congress For Haryana Elections 2024
Price Battle: Tata Curvv Diesel vs Hyundai Creta – Pricing and Features Comparison
Price Battle: Tata Curvv Diesel vs Hyundai Creta – Pricing and Features Comparison

Union Minister Stresses On The Need To Enact NRC

The Union Minister also stressed upon the need to enact the NRC, otherwise Indians will become minorities in their own country.

"People like Anirudh Singh are demanding NRC, saying that they should be given certificates. NRC is needed in the entire country, otherwise Indians will become minorities in more than 200 districts. I also demand that Rahul Gandhi implement NRC in Himachal Pradesh," he added.

Union Minister Hits Out At AIMIM Leader, Asaduddin Owaisi

Giriraj Singh didn't stop here, he hit out at the Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader, Asaduddin Owaisi, for his acidic remarks against Anirudh Singh.

Asaduddin Owaisi had put up a post on his social media account recently stating, "There is only hatred in Himachal Pradesh's 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan'! The Congress minister was speaking the language of the BJP.”

Read Also
Telangana: Communal Violence Erupts In Jainoor Over Sexual Assault Protest; AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi...
article-image

"If a minister is telling the truth in the Assembly, you go and ask Rahul Gandhi. But Rohingyas and Bangladeshi intruders are present everywhere in India, even in Delhi."

"They are slowly spreading and settling in the mountains of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, in a planned manner with the aid of the Popular Front of India (PFI). It should be investigated by the state government and people given certificates according to the NRC," he stated.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Surat: Speeding Car Driven By 15-Year-Old Boy Jumps Divider Killing Motorcyclist On Spot

Surat: Speeding Car Driven By 15-Year-Old Boy Jumps Divider Killing Motorcyclist On Spot

'I Demand That Rahul Gandhi Implement NRC In Himachal Pradesh' Says Union Textiles Minister Giriraj...

'I Demand That Rahul Gandhi Implement NRC In Himachal Pradesh' Says Union Textiles Minister Giriraj...

Delhi: Former AAP MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam Joins Congress; Video

Delhi: Former AAP MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam Joins Congress; Video

Telangana: Rachakonda Police Recover 591 Lost, Stolen Mobile Phones Worth ₹2 Crore In 25 Days

Telangana: Rachakonda Police Recover 591 Lost, Stolen Mobile Phones Worth ₹2 Crore In 25 Days

Key Takeaways From PM Modi's Singapore Visit

Key Takeaways From PM Modi's Singapore Visit