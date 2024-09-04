Telangana: Communal Violence Erupts In Jainoor Over Sexual Assault Protest; AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi Calls For Firm Police Action (VIDEO) | X

Hyderabad, Sep 4: Jainoor town of Telangana's Komaram Bheem Asifabad district was rocked by communal violence on Wednesday as miscreants resorted to attacks and arson during a protest against the sexual assault of a tribal woman. Shops and vehicles belonging to a particular community were targeted during the violence. A place of worship was also reportedly ransacked.

Following the incident, the police rushed additional forces to the town and stepped up security to stop further violence. Police had earlier arrested an autorickshaw driver for allegedly molesting a woman. The incident occurred on August 31 when the woman, standing at a bus station to go to a nearby village, boarded an autorickshaw.

After covering some distance, the accused tried to molest her. When the victim raised an alarm, the autorickshaw driver hit her on the head with a heavy object. As she fell unconscious, he escaped after leaving her on the road.

Jainoor, Asifabad firqa-waraanaa maamle par Sadr-e-Majlis Barrister Asaduddin owaisi ne Telangana DGP se baat-cheet ki aur Violence mein mulawwiz logo'n ko jald se jald giraftaar karne ka mutalabaa kiya. pic.twitter.com/6DS0WuIqr4 — Majid Khan (@builder_majid) September 4, 2024

Some passersby presumed it to be an accident and shifted the woman to a hospital. She was later taken to RIMS Hospital in Adilabad. The woman, who regained consciousness on September 2, narrated the incident to the family members. They lodged a complaint with the local police and the accused was arrested.

As word spread, people staged a protest in the town and demanded capital punishment for the accused. Some of the protesters indulged in violence, targeting properties of a particular community.

On learning about the violence, AIMIM president and Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi spoke to Director General of Police Jitender and demanded that the police deal firmly with those taking the law into their hands. Talking to mediapersons, Owaisi said the DGP assured him that he was monitoring the situation and sending additional forces to the town.

The MP appealed for peace. He urged the state government to not allow anyone to take the law into their own hands. "We demand that police take action and arrest all those who are indulging in violence. The supremacy of the rule of law should be there," he said.