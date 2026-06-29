'I Can't Bear It Anymore': Faridabad Trader Dies by Suicide After Posting Emotional Instagram Video

A 28-year-old cloth merchant allegedly died by suicide inside his shop in Haryana's Faridabad after posting an emotional video on Instagram in which he accused his wife and her family of subjecting him to mental and physical harassment. Police have launched an investigation and are examining the viral video as part of the probe.

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The deceased, identified as Rahul, a resident of the Housing Board area in Sector 3, had opened a clothing store in the locality around four months ago. According to his family, Rahul had married Jyoti in a love marriage nearly two years ago. They alleged that marital discord began soon after the wedding, claiming his wife wanted him to live separately from his parents, eventually leading him to move away from his family.

In the video uploaded shortly before his death, Rahul is seen breaking down as he names his wife Jyoti, mother-in-law Veena, father-in-law Bittu and sister-in-law Neetu, alleging they were responsible for driving him to take the extreme step. He claimed that despite doing household chores, including sweeping and washing utensils, he was physically assaulted and falsely implicated in police cases.

Rahul further appealed for strict legal action against his in-laws and requested that his property be transferred to his mother, sister and brothers after his death.

A relative, Amit, alleged that Rahul had not been allowed to meet his mother or other family members. He claimed Rahul had secretly visited his mother on Sunday morning before heading to his shop. The family also alleged that a police case filed against him by his wife had left him under severe mental stress.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot, took the body into custody and sent it to BK Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Investigating officer Sanjay Kumar said the post-mortem is being conducted and the viral social media video is a crucial part of the investigation. Police said they are verifying the authenticity of the video and examining the allegations made by the deceased and his family before taking further legal action.