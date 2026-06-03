33-Year-Old Man Records VIDEO Before Hanging Himself To Death In MP's Ratlam; Blames Wife, In-Laws For Torture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 33-year-old man allegedly hanged himself to death and blamed his wife in a video for torturing him mentally in Ratlam on Tuesday.

A video recorded by Rakesh before his death surfaced on Tuesday. In the video, filmed while riding a motorcycle, he said he was ending his life because he was troubled and held his wife Ruby, his sister-in-law Reena, and Reena's husband Antar Singh Rathore responsible.

Rakesh claimed that his wife had ruined his life and said he had fulfilled several financial demands made by her. He also alleged that he had recently transferred Rs 2 lakh to an account and asked authorities to check his bank records. In the video, he stated that his son Surya Chauhan should inherit his property after his death.

Watch the video below :

According to information, the incident took place in Semaliya village under Kalukheda police station limits. The deceased was identified as Rakesh Chauhan.

According to police, Rakesh left home on Monday evening and did not return. When his family members started searching for him, they found his body hanging from a neem tree at around 8:30 pm. He had allegedly died by suicide around 6:30 pm.

On Tuesday morning, Rakesh's family reached Kalukheda police station and submitted a complaint against the three people named in the video. His last rites were later performed in the village cremation ground.

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Kalukheda police station in-charge Shankar Singh Chauhan said that Rakesh and Ruby were married in 2005 and had been involved in a divorce case for a long time. He added that Ruby had earlier filed an FIR against Rakesh alleging assault.

Police said a case has been registered against the accused persons and the matter is under investigation.