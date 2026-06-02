VIRAL VIDEO Shows Dogs Licking Ice Blocks Kept For Sale In Bhopal; Stock Thrown Into Drain; Vendor Fined ₹2K

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A bizarre sight caught the attention of passersby in Bhopal, where two to three dogs were seen standing on and licking large ice blocks that were allegedly being sold for public use on Tuesday.

The entire incident was captured in a video. In the footage, two to three dogs can be seen standing on large ice blocks kept in the open near a roadside location. They are seen licking the ice and moving around on it, possibly due to the intense heat.

Watch the video below :

#WATCH | Dogs Seen Licking Huge Ice Bars Kept For Sale On Berasia Road In Bhopal; Incident Caught On Camera #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh #foodsafety pic.twitter.com/6Lp4ZXYObW — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) June 2, 2026

After receiving information about the matter, municipal officials visited the site and inspected the area. During the inspection, they found that the ice was being stored and sold in the open.

Authorities took action against the vendor and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000. Officials also ordered that the ice blocks be destroyed. In the presence of the authorities, the ice was thrown into a nearby drain to ensure that it would not be used or sold to the public.

According to officials, the incident took place near the Hero showroom and a petrol pump on Bairasia Road in Ward No. 16.

Local residents claimed that ice from the location is supplied to various businesses, including juice shops, sugarcane juice stalls and other food vendors.

Officials said the action was taken to protect public health and maintain hygiene standards. They also appealed to vendors dealing with food and related products to follow cleanliness norms and ensure that items meant for public consumption are stored properly.