Wife Beats Husband To Death With Sticks In MP's Chhatarpur, Then Surrenders Herself To Police | AI-Generated

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death with sticks by his wife over a family dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur. The accused woman herself went to the police station after the incident and reported the incident to the police.

The incident occurred on 1 June in Shivnagar Colony on Deri Road, located in the Civil Lines police station area in Chhatarpur.

According to reports, the deceased was identified as 30-year-old Deendayal Kushwaha. Deendayal had been having a long-standing family dispute with his wife. He was visiting his wife's parents' home in Shivnagar Colony at the time of the incident.

The dispute between the husband and wife escalated to the point where the woman attacked him with a stick, killing him instantly.

According to preliminary information, the deceased's ancestral home is in the Angaur area, while his wife's in-laws' home is in Shivnagar Colony. It is reported that the husband had visited his in-laws' home, where a dispute arose between them over some issue. The situation quickly escalated, and the woman attacked her husband with a stick.

Station in-charge Ashutosh Shrotriya arrived at the scene with the police force and inspected the scene. The police took possession of the body and sent it for a post-mortem.

A mountain of grief has fallen on two innocent children.

It is reported that the couple has two young children. The death of their father and the mother's imprisonment in police custody have left them facing a major family crisis. The incident has caused a sensation in the area.

Police are investigating.

Civil Lines police station says the case is being investigated. Evidence has been collected from the scene and the accused woman is being questioned. Further legal action will be taken based on the postmortem report and investigation.t