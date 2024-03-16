‘I Believe In Deadline, Not In Headline’, Says PM Narendra Modi; Gives Media A Lesson On 'Other' Headline Management (VIDEO)

‘I Believe In Deadline, Not In Headline’, Says PM Narendra Modi | Twitter | India Today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said people expect him to give headline worthy speach but he doesn't believe in headline but a firm believer of deadlines.

Speaking at the India Today conclave on Saturday, Modi who is currently visiting southern states as part of election campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Modi spoke on issues which media hardly takes notice of. He will resume his tour tomorrow morning.

He said his vision is not limited to 2029 but was already thinking of 2047. Modi said he has seen from close quarters the richness of poor and hence always thought of how to make their lives better.

Modi listed various works undertaken by his government after coming to power in 2014. He claimed that the number of visits he has undertaken to North East states would be more than that taken by all his predecessors combined. He said people attending the conclave may found his address boring as they would have come here expecting thought provoking speech but he wanted to highlight issues which are not reported by mainstream media.

Without naming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Modi said days of using tools in a garage are over. ‘There are people who visit these shops and use tools. They don't know we are targeting industry with 4.0 skill development.’ He said it was because of his government's focus on start up that a political party which never spoke of start-ups were also forced to speak about it.

Modi listed how his government backed PSUs like HAL and BSNL and turned them around and doubled their net profit. He said his government took many steps to remove outdated laws and streamlined various processes to benefit the common man.

He listed achivements of Enforcement Directorate (ED) after his government took over and disclosed that the investigation agency has registered over 4,700 cases in the last 10 years. He said since the agency got a free end to root out corruption, some people have a problem.

Modi listed what all the country will see in the next five years and ended the speech asking audience phir ek baar and aayega to.