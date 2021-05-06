'I am still alive': Journalist slams BJP Bengal over 'fake post' claiming him to be post-poll violence victim

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s West Bengal unit on Wednesday posted a video on Facebook showing one Manik Moitro who it alleged had been killed in the post-poll violence by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in Sitalkuchi constituency.
However, the video has now been deleted after India Today journalist Abhro Banerjee pointed out that he had been falsely identified as Manik Moitro. The journalist tweeted a screenshot of the video where he was identified as Moitro from Sitalkuchi, and said that he is still alive.
"I am Abhro Banerjee, living and hale and hearty and around 1,300 km away from Sitalkuchi. BJP IT Cell is now claiming I am Manik Moitra and died in Sitalkuchi. Please don't believe these fake posts and please don't worry. I repeat: I am (still) alive," Banerjee tweeted.
According to India Today, the journalist is now contemplating legal action over the video claiming him to be dead..
This comes amid reports of post-poll violence in West Bengal. There have been reports of vandalism, arson, loot and killings in the state. The saffron party has alleged that around one dozen of its workers were killed by the TMC cadre. The BJP has also claimed that the incidents of post poll violence are state-sponsored.
Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry has sent a four-member team led by an additional secretary-level officer to West Bengal to look into incidents of violence. The MHA has also asked the West Bengal Governor to send a report on the law and order situation in the state.
According to the ministry, the team will review the situation in West Bengal and submit a report on the ground situation. "The MHA team will submit its report on violence within 48 hours," an official said.
