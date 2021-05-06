'I am still alive': Journalist slams BJP Bengal over 'fake post' claiming him to be post-poll violence victim

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s West Bengal unit on Wednesday posted a video on Facebook showing one Manik Moitro who it alleged had been killed in the post-poll violence by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in Sitalkuchi constituency.

However, the video has now been deleted after India Today journalist Abhro Banerjee pointed out that he had been falsely identified as Manik Moitro. The journalist tweeted a screenshot of the video where he was identified as Moitro from Sitalkuchi, and said that he is still alive.

"I am Abhro Banerjee, living and hale and hearty and around 1,300 km away from Sitalkuchi. BJP IT Cell is now claiming I am Manik Moitra and died in Sitalkuchi. Please don't believe these fake posts and please don't worry. I repeat: I am (still) alive," Banerjee tweeted.