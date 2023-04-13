'I am responsible': Umesh Pal murder accused Atiq Ahmed on son Asad's encounter by UP police

Atiq Ahmed (left) and his son Asad (right) | Twitter

Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed on Thursday held himself responsible for the death of his son Asad, who was shot down in an encounter by Uttar Pradesh police in Jhansi.

Atiq Ahmed, his son Asad, brother Ashraf, Ghulam (also killed in the encounter on Thursday) and several others are accused in the Umesh Pal murder case.

Both were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case and were carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh each.

"I am responsible," Atiq was quoted as saying by India Today.

Atiq meanwhile, was produced in Prayagraj court on Thursday where he reportedly broke down after hearing about his son's death.

Atiq and his brother Ashraf have been sent to four-day police custody in the Umesh Pal murder case. The police custody of the duo started from 5 pm on 13 April till 5 pm on 17 April.

Atiq Ahmed has links with Pakistan's ISI & Lashkar-e-Taiba

The UP Police chargesheet filed before the Court mentions a recorded statement of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed that reads, “...I have no dearth of weapons because I have direct connections with Pakistan's ISI and terror org Lashkar-e-Taiba. Weapons from Pakistan are dropped on Punjab border with the help of drones and local connection collects them.

"Terrorists in J&K get weapons from this consignment. If you take me with you, I can help you recover that money and arms & ammunition used in the incident."

Umesh Pal murder case

Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 murder case of then BSP MLA Raju Pal, and his two police security guards were shot dead outside his home in Prayagraj's Dhoomanganj area on February 24 this year. Based on a complaint lodged by Umesh Pal's wife Jaya Pal, a case was registered on February 25 against Atiq Ahmad, his brother Ashraf, Asad, Ghulam and others.

The FIR was lodged under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

