'BJP does encounters in name of religion': Owaisi slams Yogi govt on encounter of Asad Ahmed

AIMIM Chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi reacted sharply to gangster turned politicians Atiq Ahmad’s son who was killed in an ecounter with the Uttar Pradesh police in Jhansi on Thursday.

Owaisi alleged that BJP does encounters in the name of religion.

“What are courts and judges for? Shut down the courts. Will BJP people also shoot those who killed Junaid and Nasir, not because they do encounters in the name of religion,” said Owaisi.

He further alleged that an attempt is being made to “encounter the Constitution”.

Atiq Ahmed's son Asad killed

Uttar Pradesh STF on Thursday killed Atiq Ahmed's son Asad and his accomplice Ghulam in an encounter in Jhansi.

Uttar Pradesh's Special DG Law and Order Prashant Kumar told that today between 12:30 and 1 pm, some people were stopped on the basis of an information, then bullets were fired from both the sides.

He told that in this encounter two people who killed Umesh Pal on February 24 were injured and later died. They were identified as Asad Ahmed and Ghulam. State-of-the-art foreign weapons, bulldogs etc. have been recovered from the accused.

Akhilesh attacks BJP

Apart from Asaduddin Owaisi, SP chief and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav have also questioned the encounter.

Yadav said by doing false encounters, the BJP government is trying to divert attention from the real issues.

“The BJP does not believe in the court at all. Today's and recent encounters should also be thoroughly investigated and the culprits should not be spared. Power does not have the right to decide what is right or wrong.”

