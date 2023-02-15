e-Paper Get App
Hyderabad: Vizag-Secunderabad Godavari Express train derails near Bibinagar; visuals surface

At least six coaches of the train were derailed. No casualties were reported in the incident yet.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 08:01 AM IST
Hyderabad: Train No.12727 (Visakhapatnam - Secunderabad) Godavari Express has been derailed between Bibinagar to Ghatkesar in Hyderabad on Wednesday morning.

According to reports, at least six coaches of the train were derailed. No casualties were reported in the incident yet.

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.

