Hyderabad: Vizag-Secunderabad Godavari Express train derails near Bibinagar; visuals surface |

Hyderabad: Train No.12727 (Visakhapatnam - Secunderabad) Godavari Express has been derailed between Bibinagar to Ghatkesar in Hyderabad on Wednesday morning.

Train from Vizag to Hyderabad, Godavari Express has been derailed near to Ghatkesar. Please help passengers are standard here without any clue. @IRCTCofficial @SCRailwayIndia @KTRBRS pic.twitter.com/MJkepb92Nm — Bhargava Sunkara (@SunkaraBhargava) February 15, 2023

According to reports, at least six coaches of the train were derailed. No casualties were reported in the incident yet.

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.

