Hyderabad Shocker: Mother Allegedly Drowns 9-Month-Old Daughter In Bairamulguda Lake; Police Foil ₹5 Lakh Newborn Trafficking Bid In Separate Case | Representative image

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a mother allegedly drowned her nine-month-old baby in Bairamulguda Lake under the LB Nagar Police Station limits in Hyderabad.

Police have taken the mother into custody. The deceased baby's body has been shifted for post-mortem examination, and an investigation is underway.

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According to an LB Nagar Police official, "A woman named Lokasani Rajeshwari, aged 34, a native of Injapur, allegedly drowned her 9-month-old daughter, Anuradha, in Bairamulguda Lake. The infant died. The accused was in an intoxicated condition. The deceased baby's body has been shifted for post-mortem examination. The mother has been taken into custody, and an investigation is underway."

On Saturday, in a separate incident, the Balapur Police in Telangana foiled an alleged attempt to sell a four-day-old baby in a swift operation and safely rescued the newborn.

According to Balapur police, Waheeda Khatoon, a resident of Chandrayangutta, allegedly approached a woman named Mehrunnisa in Barkas and offered to sell the baby. The child was initially offered for Rs 6 lakh, but the price was later reduced to Rs 5 lakh.

The alleged transaction was initially planned in Shaheen Nagar and was later shifted to a location near JGR Function Hall in Pahadishareef. Acting on the information, social activist Safiya Mahi assisted Balapur Police in laying a trap.

As the alleged transaction was about to take place, police intervened, safely rescued the four-day-old baby and arrested Waheeda Khatoon.

Police said the baby's mother, a resident of Golconda, had delivered the child on Tuesday and was discharged from a hospital in Malakpet on the same day.

Balapur Police have launched a detailed investigation to ascertain whether any other individuals were involved in the alleged attempt to traffic the newborn.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)