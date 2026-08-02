Bihar Civic Officer Murder: Driver Confesses After Changing Attack Story, Cites Work Pressure As Motive | Representational Image

Patna: Dehri Municipal Council's executive officer Vimal Kumar was murdered in Bihar’s Aurangabad district late Saturday night.

Confessing to the crime, the driver, Mithilesh Kumar, claimed that he killed the officer due to his differences with him over the work pressure.

The incident took place under Barun police station limits in Aurangabad district. According to preliminary information, Vimal Kumar was traveling from Dehri in Rohtas district to Patna when unknown criminals attacked him in a deserted area.

The officer was traveling from Dehri to Patna via the Barun Canal Road when criminals targeted his vehicle and attacked him. He was seriously injured in the attack. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Upon receiving information about the incident, senior police and administrative officials arrived at the scene and began investigating the matter. The identity of the criminals and the cause of the incident are currently unknown.

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Meanwhile, police claimed that the driver initially claimed that unidentified assailants intercepted their vehicle, assaulted the executive officer and fled, leaving Kumar critically injured. The officer was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead. However, police became suspicious after noticing that the driver, who was allegedly present throughout the attack, had not suffered any injuries or even minor scratches. The driver also changed during questioning. He first claimed that two Apache motorcycles carrying the assailant had intercepted the vehicle, but later altered his statement, claiming only one motorcycle was involved.

IG (Magadh range) Vikas Vaibhav said the driver was later subjected to intensive interrogation, as he eventually confessed to the murder.

The driver before investigators claimed that he had been under stress due to excessive workload and long duty hours. He also claimed that he frequently argued with the officer over work-related issues. Police said statements recorded from other municipal council employees also indicated that the two had a strained professional relationship and disagreed on several occasions.

In April this year, executive officer of Sultanganj Municipal Corporation in Bhagalpur district was killed in the civic body`s office.