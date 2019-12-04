Hyderabad rape-murder case: Telangana HC approves setting up of fast-track court for trial

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court on Wednesday gave its approval to a proposal by the state government to set up a fast-track court for trial in the case relating to gang-rape and murder of a woman veterinarian.

The High Court accepted the proposal sent by Law Secretary, clearing the way for setting up the court. The government is likely to issue orders later on Wednesday in this regard, official sources said.

The move came three days after Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao directed the officials to initiate the process for setting up the court to ensure expeditious trial and stringent punishment to the guilty.

The veterinarian was gang-raped and murdered by four persons near Outer Ring Road at Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad on the night of November 27. They later dumped the body near Shadnagar town and set afire.