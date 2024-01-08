Hyderabad Hit-And-Run Case: Former BRS Leader Indrakaran Reddy's Nephew Rams Car Into Bike While Allegedly Being Drunk; 2 Injured

Screengrab of a video showing Agraj Reddy hitting two men with his car outside Forum Mall, Kukatpally |

Former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Indrakaran Reddy’s nephew Agraj Reddy has been booked by police in a hit-and-run case on Sunday after he rammed his car into a motorcycle, severely injuring two people.

As per reports, Reddy and his friends were returning home in his Honda City car after attending a party in Gachibowli. The FIR registered at KPHB police station states that at the time of the incident the car was being driven on the wrong side of the road.

In the purported video of the incident, a white Honda City car can be seen coming to a screeching halt after it hit two people on a motorcycle, resulting in serious injuries to the victims. According to the complaint, victim Banwarilal (24) sustained injuries in his left leg and face, while Dhuruchand (33) riding pillion sustained severe head injury and is said to be in a critical condition. The accident took place at the U-turn outside Forum Mall, Kukatpally.

As it stands, a case has been registered under Sections 337 (rash and negligent act endangering human life), of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) 185 (a) (drunken driving), 119 (duty to obey traffic signs) and Section 177 (punishment for various traffic offenses) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Police are further investigating the matter.