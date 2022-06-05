Hyderabad gang-rape: BJP MLA alleges AIMIM complicity; reveals victim's identity by doing so

Telangana BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao | Twitter

A controversy is brewing in the Hyderabad teen gangrape case. BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao displayed some photographs and a video clip of the victim and a youngster, urging the police to clarify if the youngster in the pictures and video clip was the son of an AIMIM MLA.

Rao said that the police had hastily given a clean chit to the minor accused, who is the son of a senior member of the ruling (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) TRS government in Telangana. He added that he was forced to release the evidence only after the police gave the minor accused a clean chit.

He also said that he holds video evidence proving the MLA's son's involvement.

Police have so far maintained that the legislator's son was not present at the time of the alleged crime.

The video clip and photographs shared with NDTV show a young man, said to be the AIMIM MLA's son, involved in an intimate act with the minor girl in the presence of other accused. NDTV said that it could not vouch for the authenticity of the video and pictures.

Hyderabad Police have arrested two juveniles and an 18-year-old on Saturday in the case. As one of the teenage boys accused in the incident is alleged to be a son of a leader wielding power, the opposition BJP and Congress stepped up their demand for a CBI probe.

Telangana Congress in-charge and MP, Manickam Tagore, condemned Raghunandan Rao for releasing the video with images of the victim and the minor.

“One of the accused in the rape case is allegedly an MIM (All India All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) MLA’s son. By exposing the video, Raghunandan compromised both the case and safety of the victim and her family. Is it because of unholy nexus between TRS, BJP and MIM? Is their bond is more important than justice to a minor girl?" the Congress leader questioned.