Hundreds of jail police personnel go on mass casual leave in Gujarat

The perosnnel have taken leave demanding a pay hike at par with other police personnel and State Reserve Police Force.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 04:10 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Ahmedabad: Hundreds of police personnel serving at various jails in Gujarat on Wednesday went on a mass casual leave demanding a pay hike at par with other police personnel and State Reserve Police Force.

Recently, the state government had announced a Rs 250 crore package for other police personnel and even SRP jawans, but left out the jail police personnel.

"We were recruited along with police personnel, have undergone the same training, only our duty is different, it does not mean we are not entitled for pay hike benefit," the agitators said.

Instead of their transfers across the state, it should be limited to zones, like South Gujarat, Central Gujarat or Saurashtra instead of transfer to any jail in the state, they said underlining another issue.

Jail police have threatened to gherao the state assembly and even launch an aggressive movement if their demands are not met.

article-image

