‘Humpty Dumpty, Just Jugglery Of Words’: Mamata Banerjee Takes Dig At Centre Over Union Budget 2026, Calles It ‘Anti-Woman & Anti-Farmer’; VIDEO

Mamata Banerjee Takes Dig At Centre Over Union Budget 2026, Calles It 'Anti-Woman & Anti-Farmer'

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday (February 1) took a dig at the Union Budget using a nursery rhyme. Banerjee called it a ‘Humpty Dumpty budget’, accusing the Centre of not giving a single paisa to her state. The West Bengal CM said that the Union Budget 2026 is anti-women, anti-farmer and anti-education.

“This financial budget of 2026–27 placed by the Central government is totally directionless, visionless, missionless, actionless,” said Banerjee.

“It’s a ‘Humpty-Dumpty Budget’, just jugglery of words, it’s anti-women, anti-farmer, anti-education. Centre wants to destroy the economic structure of the country,” the West Bengal CM added.

She said that what the central government said about three corridors was “absolutely garbage of lies.” Referring to proposals related to infrastructure, Banerjee said the Centre “merely repeated” projects already announced.

“The freight corridor was mentioned in my Railway Budget in 2009. I had mentioned Dankuni and Amritsar. There has been no spending on this for the last 15 years,” she claimed.

“It is already in process and we have started working there. In the Jangalmahal Jangal Sundari project in Purulia, for this economic corridor, Rs 72,000 crore is going to be invested... They have not given a single paisa to Bengal. Only one tax is there, GST. They are taking away our money and saying big things that they are giving us money. It is our money,” Banerjee added.

Banerjee asserted that the impact of the Budget was visible in the way the stock market reacted. “The Sensex went down by over 1,100 points, the Nifty 50 went below 25,000. You can clearly see the impact,” she said.

Assembly elections are due in West Bengal in the coming months.

Earlier in the day, Sitharaman presented her ninth consecutive budget.