 ‘Humpty Dumpty, Just Jugglery Of Words’: Mamata Banerjee Takes Dig At Centre Over Union Budget 2026, Calles It ‘Anti-Woman & Anti-Farmer’; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia‘Humpty Dumpty, Just Jugglery Of Words’: Mamata Banerjee Takes Dig At Centre Over Union Budget 2026, Calles It ‘Anti-Woman & Anti-Farmer’; VIDEO

‘Humpty Dumpty, Just Jugglery Of Words’: Mamata Banerjee Takes Dig At Centre Over Union Budget 2026, Calles It ‘Anti-Woman & Anti-Farmer’; VIDEO

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the Union Budget 2026, calling it a “Humpty Dumpty Budget” and accusing the Centre of neglecting Bengal. She termed it anti-women, anti-farmer and anti-education, alleged repetition of old infrastructure projects, and claimed no funds were allocated to the state. Banerjee also linked the market fall to the Budget.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 04:27 PM IST
article-image
Mamata Banerjee Takes Dig At Centre Over Union Budget 2026, Calles It ‘Anti-Woman & Anti-Farmer’ (Screengrab) | X/@ians

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday (February 1) took a dig at the Union Budget using a nursery rhyme. Banerjee called it a ‘Humpty Dumpty budget’, accusing the Centre of not giving a single paisa to her state. The West Bengal CM said that the Union Budget 2026 is anti-women, anti-farmer and anti-education.

“This financial budget of 2026–27 placed by the Central government is totally directionless, visionless, missionless, actionless,” said Banerjee.

“It’s a ‘Humpty-Dumpty Budget’, just jugglery of words, it’s anti-women, anti-farmer, anti-education. Centre wants to destroy the economic structure of the country,” the West Bengal CM added.

She said that what the central government said about three corridors was “absolutely garbage of lies.” Referring to proposals related to infrastructure, Banerjee said the Centre “merely repeated” projects already announced.

FPJ Shorts
'Budget Focuses On Building Ecosystem With Structural Reforms To Create Environment That Ensures Employment Generation': FM Sitharaman
'Budget Focuses On Building Ecosystem With Structural Reforms To Create Environment That Ensures Employment Generation': FM Sitharaman
Budget 2026: Most Used Words By FM Nirmala Sitharaman During Speech; Income Tax, AI & More
Budget 2026: Most Used Words By FM Nirmala Sitharaman During Speech; Income Tax, AI & More
CCTV Footage Emerges Of Firing At Rohit Shetty's House In Mumbai's Juhu - VIDEO
CCTV Footage Emerges Of Firing At Rohit Shetty's House In Mumbai's Juhu - VIDEO
Union Budget 2026 Boosts Gems And Jewellery Sector With Stable Duties, MSME Support, Ease Of Business Push
Union Budget 2026 Boosts Gems And Jewellery Sector With Stable Duties, MSME Support, Ease Of Business Push

“The freight corridor was mentioned in my Railway Budget in 2009. I had mentioned Dankuni and Amritsar. There has been no spending on this for the last 15 years,” she claimed.

Read Also
'Youth Without Jobs, Farmers In Distress': Rahul Gandhi Reacts To Union Budget 2026
article-image

“It is already in process and we have started working there. In the Jangalmahal Jangal Sundari project in Purulia, for this economic corridor, Rs 72,000 crore is going to be invested... They have not given a single paisa to Bengal. Only one tax is there, GST. They are taking away our money and saying big things that they are giving us money. It is our money,” Banerjee added.

Banerjee asserted that the impact of the Budget was visible in the way the stock market reacted. “The Sensex went down by over 1,100 points, the Nifty 50 went below 25,000. You can clearly see the impact,” she said.

Assembly elections are due in West Bengal in the coming months.

Earlier in the day, Sitharaman presented her ninth consecutive budget.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Budget 2026: 'There Is Enough To Cover All Election States,' Says Nirmala Sitharaman
Budget 2026: 'There Is Enough To Cover All Election States,' Says Nirmala Sitharaman
'Budget Is Distraction To Pickpocket Poor': Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi On Budget 2026-27
'Budget Is Distraction To Pickpocket Poor': Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi On Budget 2026-27
40% GST On Cigarettes Announced In Budget 2026 Triggers Meme Fest On Internet - Check It Out
40% GST On Cigarettes Announced In Budget 2026 Triggers Meme Fest On Internet - Check It Out
17 Cancer Drugs To Become Cheaper As Centre Announces Major Health Push In Budget
17 Cancer Drugs To Become Cheaper As Centre Announces Major Health Push In Budget
'High-Speed Rail, Waterways To Give Bihar Big Boost': Nitish Kumar On Union Budget 2026-27
'High-Speed Rail, Waterways To Give Bihar Big Boost': Nitish Kumar On Union Budget 2026-27