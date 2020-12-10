Human Rights Day? BJP lambasts Mamata Banerjee after attack on party leaders while travelling through Bengal

.BJP President JP Nadda's convoy was allegedly attacked on Thursday and several BJP leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured when protesters pelted stones at their vehicles at West Bengal's Diamond Harbour.

"There isn't a car in our convoy which was not attacked. I am safe because I was travelling in a bulletproof car. This state of lawlessness and intolerance in West Bengal has to end," Nadda said while speaking at a public meeting at South 24 Paraganas.

Visuals shared by Vijayvargiya and others from within the vehicles show large rocks being hurled, and crowds gathered along the side of the road, at times being restrained by the police.