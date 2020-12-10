Human Rights Day? BJP lambasts Mamata Banerjee after attack on party leaders while travelling through Bengal

.BJP President JP Nadda's convoy was allegedly attacked on Thursday and several BJP leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured when protesters pelted stones at their vehicles at West Bengal's Diamond Harbour.
"There isn't a car in our convoy which was not attacked. I am safe because I was travelling in a bulletproof car. This state of lawlessness and intolerance in West Bengal has to end," Nadda said while speaking at a public meeting at South 24 Paraganas.
Visuals shared by Vijayvargiya and others from within the vehicles show large rocks being hurled, and crowds gathered along the side of the road, at times being restrained by the police.
Taking note of the attack, Union Home Minister and former BJP president Amit Shah said the Bengal government will have to answer to the peace-loving people of the state for this sponsored violence.
"Bengal has descended into an era of tyranny, anarchy and darkness under the Trinamool rule. The manner in which political violence has been institutionalized and brought to the extreme in West Bengal under TMC rule is sad and worrying," Shah said.
"The attack on the convoy of the BJP national president, should be thoroughly investigated and the responsibility of this incident should be fixed," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in a series of tweets.
Since the attack, there has been a barrage of comments and tweets as various BJP leaders react to the situation. And while some blamed Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee for the incident others opted to take a jibe about today being Human Rights Day.
"Today is Human Rights Day. Nowadays, there is a big trend to bulldoze democracy, crush fundamental rights, and muzzle the voice of the people. Our government is committed to upholding human rights," Banerjee had tweeted earlier today. Now, in light of the clash, this post has resurfaced, with many taking a jibe at the CM.
Take a look at some of the posts and comments:
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)