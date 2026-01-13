 'Hugs Exchanged Even As China Settles Villages In Arunachal Pradesh': Congress Leader Supriya Shrinate Slams BJP For Meeting CCP Delegation
Congress leader Supriya Shrinate criticised the BJP for hosting a Chinese Communist Party delegation in Delhi, alleging hypocrisy as China has encroached in Ladakh, settled villages in Arunachal Pradesh and backed Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. BJP defended the meet as inter-party dialogue, while Congress flagged contradictions with BJP’s past attacks on its China ties.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 12:09 PM IST
article-image
'Hugs Exchanged Even As China Settles Villages In Arunachal Pradesh': Congress Leader Supriya Shrinate Slams BJP For Meeting CCP Delegation | X @SupriyaShrinate & ANI

New Delhi: Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on Monday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for meeting leaders of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in the national capital, saying that while "China settles villages in Arunachal Pradesh", hugs were being exchanged here.

Congress Leader Supriya Shrinate's Tweet

"This photo is of the BJP office. A meeting is taking place between BJP leaders and leaders of China's Communist Party," Shrinate posted on X.

"In Operation Sindoor, China supported Pakistan. Our brave soldiers were martyred in Galwan. China is sitting there having encroached in Ladakh. It is settling villages in Arunachal. And here, hugs are being exchanged," she added.

article-image

Shrinate further criticised the media for failing to question the BJP about the meeting with a CCP delegation.

"What is this relationship called? Why did the BJP commit treason against the country? What secret agreement was made between the BJP and China?" she asked.

This comes after BJP Foreign Affairs Department incharge Vijay Chauthaiwale shared details of a meeting with the CCP delegation led by HE Sun Haiyan, who is the Vice Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee (IDPC).

article-image

"A delegation of Communist Party of China under the leadership of HE Sun Haiyan, (Vice Minister, IDCPC) visited BJP head office today. During the discussion, a BJP delegation headed by party Gen Sec Arun Singh discussed at length the means to advance inter party communications between BJP and CPC. Chinese Ambassador to India HE Xu Feihong also joined the delegation," Chauthaiwale posted on X.

article-image

Earlier, in 2020, BJP national President JP Nadda had criticised Congress for signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Chinese Communist Party in 2008, which he said led to the then-ruling party "surrendering land to China".

"First, Congress signs MoU with Chinese Communist Party. Then, Congress surrenders land to China. During Doklam issue, Rahul Gandhi secretly goes to Chinese embassy. During crucial situations, Rahul Gandhi tries to divide the nation and demoralise armed forces. Effects of MoU?" Nadda posted on X in 2020.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

