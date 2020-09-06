HP govt to give security to Kangana Ranaut in state, may extend it during her Mumbai visit: CM Jairam Thakur

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to provide security to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in the state and is also considering to extend it during her upcoming visit to Mumbai, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said here on Sunday.

The chief minister disclosed it while talking to reporters after a BJP legislature party meet here.

This is our duty to provide her security as she is a daughter of Himachal Pradesh and a celebrity, he added.