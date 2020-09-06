Watch: News channel's 'boycott' of BJP after party doesn't send spokesperson for Kangana debate

Marathi news channel, Zee 24 Taas, boycotted the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) after it did not send any spokesperson for the channel's recent debate on Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and her controversial statements on Mumbai.

"We have honourable guests with us on the debate. However, let me tell you at the onset, the BJP hasn't send their spokesperson and hence, we are boycotting them," the news anchor said in Marathi. "It was a BJP MLA (Ram Kadam) who added fuel to the fire and sparked this controversy, however, their U-turn is condemnable and hence, we have left the seat empty" he added.

Watch Video: