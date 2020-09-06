Protest against Kangana Ranaut: Shiv Sena MLC and 14 others booked in Aurangabad

The government, in the wake of COVID-19, had banned big gatherings to arrest the spread of the coronavirus. As per the guidelines by Ministry of Home Affairs, “Social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions and other congregations will be permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons, with effect from September 21.”

On September 4, Aurganbad Shiv Sena leaders staged protests against Bollywood actress Kangana Renaut, condemning her repeated attack against the Mumbai Police.

The controversy started when the actress criticised Mumbai police in a conversation on Twitter. Recently, after Kangana spoke about alleged drug abuse Bollywood celebrities, BJP MLA Ram Kadam batted for her safety and wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray seeking protection for Kangana.

Reacting to the same, Ranaut wrote on Twitter, “Thank you for your concern sir, I am actually more scared of Mumbai police now than movie mafia goons, in Mumbai I would need security either from HP government or directly from the Centre, No Mumbai police please.”

Followed by her tweet, Sanjay Raut slammed Ranaut's statements in Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece 'Saamana' and wrote that her 'treachery' was shameful, given the fact she makes a living in the maximum city and yet criticised the police force.

"We kindly request her not to come to Mumbai. This is nothing but an insult to the Mumbai police. The Home Ministry should take action over it,” Raut wrote.

Reacting to the same, Kangana took to Twitter stating, “Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?”

Kangana had to face severe criticism over her remark on Mumbai by several political parties and film fraternity.