Howrah Porn Torture Case Accused Aryan Khan Arrested; Mother Shweta Still Absconding

The West Bengal Police on Wednesday arrested Aryan Khan, one of the main accused in the Howrah porn torture case. However, his mother, also an accused in the case, remains at large.

The arrest comes days after a horrific case emerged in West Bengal, where a woman was allegedly held captive in a flat for six months by the mother-son duo. Reports state she was beaten with rods and sexually assaulted after refusing to film obscene videos and work as a dancer in a bar.

The mother and son had been evading arrest since the case came to light. While police have now apprehended the son, the mother remains on the run.

The victim has been admitted to hospital in a serious condition.

BJP Alleges TMC Links

The issue has taken a political turn, with Union Minister and West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar claiming that Aryan Khan’s mother, Shweta Khan, has ties to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The BJP shared photos of Shweta Khan with TMC leader Rajib Banerjee and West Bengal Minister Arup Roy, suggesting they are "closely linked".

In a social media post, Majumdar stated: "In this case, one of the prime accused, Shweta Khan, is absconding, and is closely linked to TMC leader Rajib Banerjee and West Bengal Minister Arup Roy. They have been running such a criminal racket for years, yet the Howrah Police Commissionerate, loyal and sycophantic to the Chief Minister, claims to know nothing! Now, the mother and son are on the run while the police remain utterly incapable of apprehending them. Shame."

The Howrah Police have stated that they are investigating allegations that the mother-son duo operated a pornography racket.