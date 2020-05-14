How much does UPSRTC charge for a taxi ride from Delhi airport to Noida and Ghaziabad? The fares are atrocious

National passenger carrier Air India will operate special domestic ferry flights for only those passengers who have been repatriated under the "Vande Bharat" mission. Accordingly, the airline will run these special ferry flights during the second phase of the repatriation mission.

The airline has been engaged in bringing back thousands of Indian citizens from abroad on account of the global outbreak of COVID-19. However, many passengers brought to large hub airports would require further transport to reach their home states.

Consequently, the airline will operate these special flight for those passengers. On Wednesday, the airline brought back 2,669 passengers from abroad on 13 flights. These flights are a part of the massive repatriation mission amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Indian government started the 'Vande Bharat Mission' to bring stranded Indians home. National carrier Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express have been undertaking evacuation flights since May 7.