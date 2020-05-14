How much does UPSRTC charge for a taxi ride from Delhi airport to Noida and Ghaziabad? The fares are atrocious

After the government planned to resume flight operations, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) said it will provide facility for those wanting to travel from Delhi airport to areas of Noida and Ghaziabad, but will charge Rs 10,000 for a ride.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, UPSRTC will charge Rs 10,000 for a taxi ride from the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) to any destination within a 250km radius. The corporation has said the minimum cost for booking a taxi was Rs 10,000 for sedans and Rs 12,000 for SUVs. The UPSRTC also plans to run buses for minimum Rs 1,000 per seat for non-air conditioned buses and Rs 1,320 per seat for AC buses in 100 km radius for those who can't afford a separate taxi. Fares will double for the additional 100 km. After the permissible transportation limit, passengers will be charged Rs 40-50 per km.
National passenger carrier Air India will operate special domestic ferry flights for only those passengers who have been repatriated under the "Vande Bharat" mission. Accordingly, the airline will run these special ferry flights during the second phase of the repatriation mission.
The airline has been engaged in bringing back thousands of Indian citizens from abroad on account of the global outbreak of COVID-19. However, many passengers brought to large hub airports would require further transport to reach their home states.
Consequently, the airline will operate these special flight for those passengers. On Wednesday, the airline brought back 2,669 passengers from abroad on 13 flights. These flights are a part of the massive repatriation mission amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Indian government started the 'Vande Bharat Mission' to bring stranded Indians home. National carrier Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express have been undertaking evacuation flights since May 7.
