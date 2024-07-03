Horrific Video: Amarnath Pilgrims Jump Off Moving Bus After Brakes Fail In Ramban; Several Injured

Security personnel averted a major accident after a bus carrying pilgrims of the Amarnath Yatra lost control on National Highway 44 in Ramban district on Tuesday.

According to reports, with around 40 pilgrims onboard bus was returning to Hoshiarpur in Punjab.

It is reported that the driver failed to stop the vehicle upon reaching Nachlana near Banihal due to brake failure.

Ten people, including six men, three women, and one child, were injured in the incident.

The brakes of a bus carrying Amarnath pilgrims failed on a slope while returning from Baltal to Hoshiarpur. Some people jumped out of the moving bus. Police and security forces stopped the bus with great effort. 8 people were injured in the incident. The pilgrims were from… pic.twitter.com/Y6mnmHQpPG — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) July 2, 2024

According to reports, the brakes of the bus going from Amarnath to Hoshiarpur failed, causing panic among the passengers. The pilgrims were from Punjab.

As per reports, a quick response by the security forces prevented the bus from plunging into the gorge.

"Noticing the pilgrims jumping out of the moving vehicle, the army troops and police personnel acted swiftly and managed to stop the bus from plunging down into the stream by placing stones beneath the tyres of the vehicle," news agency PTI quoted army officials as saying.

A video of the incident has surfaced online, showing passengers jumping off the moving bus, although it was moving at a slow speed.

Security personnel can be seen running behind the bus, blowing whistles to clear the road and avert any collision.

The Quick Reaction Teams of the army, along with ambulances, arrived at the scene and provided medical assistance and first aid to all the injured individuals.

In a separate incident, a van carrying Amarnath pilgrims was involved in an accident near Chandanwari in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, leaving at least two persons injured on Sunday.