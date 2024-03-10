Horrific CCTV Video! Pack Of 5 Stray Dogs Bite, Drag 6-Year-Old Girl In UP's Amroha

Pack Of 5 Stray Dogs Bite, Drag 6-Year-Old Girl In UP's Amroha | Twitter

Amroha: The incidents of stray dog attacks are on the rise in the country, the issue needs to be addressed on an emergency basis as the dog menace has spiked in the recent past. People are forced to live in a state of constant fear of stray dog attack. In another such shocking incident, a minor girl was attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha.

The minor girl was attacked and dragged on the road and the girl is in critical condition after the attack. The incident was caught on CCTV camera installed in the area.

The incident occurred on Friday (March 8) in the morning when the girl went outside her house allegedly to buy eggs in Mandi Dhanora area in Amroha. The minor girl has been identified as 6-year-old Hadiya.

Chased By The Pack Of Stray Dogs

Hadiya is seen in the video being chased by the pack of around four to five stray dogs. She is seen running from the dogs, the dogs attack her after surrounding her. They also drag the girl to some distance.

The girl cries for help while the dogs were dragging her. Hearing the commotion, a man came running to the rescue of the girl. He scared away the dogs and picked up the girl in his arms.

Girl Suffered Injuries

There are reports that the girl suffered serious injuries on her hand and was rushed to the hospital. The girl received treatment for the injuries she suffered in the dog attack.

The people in the area have appealed to the authorities to capture the dogs and relocate them in other areas. Many such incidents have come to the fore in the recent past and many people have suffered serious injuries in the incident.

Dog Menace

Children have also fallen prey to dog attacks and have also lost their lives in the incidents. The dog menace incidents must be taken care of on emergency basis as many people are being attacked by the dogs. They are attacking people walking alone on the roads.