Home isolated patients given oximeters: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said Intensive Care Units (ICU) beds are being ramped up across the national capital for serious patients, while those in the home isolation have been sent pulse oximeters to measure their oxygen levels.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said, “The situation is under control and there is no need to worry. I feel that in coming time the ICU beds will be required. They are being increased in the LNJP, GTB, Rajiv Gandhi hospital in large numbers for serious patients.”

He added plasma therapy will now be conducted on 200 more people. “LNGP and Rajiv Gandhi hospital have been allowed to conduct plasma therapy and so have some private hospitals.”

“It may be difficult to save very serious patients using plasma therapy, but it can help moderate patients by not letting their condition worsen,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Indo-Tibe­tan Border Police (ITBP) chi­ef SS Deswal visited the newly-created COVID-19 care fac­i­­lity with 10,000 beds (pic) and reviewed its preparedness.

The capital saw a spike of 3,640 cases, taking the total tally to over 77,000. Death toll mounts to 2,492.

Further, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was on Friday discharged from the Max Hospital here after he tested negative for COVID-19, sources said. “He has tested negative for COVID-19 and has been discharged from hospital,” a source said.