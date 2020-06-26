Home isolated patients given oximeters: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said Intensive Care Units (ICU) beds are being ramped up across the national capital for serious patients, while those in the home isolation have been sent pulse oximeters to measure their oxygen levels.
Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said, “The situation is under control and there is no need to worry. I feel that in coming time the ICU beds will be required. They are being increased in the LNJP, GTB, Rajiv Gandhi hospital in large numbers for serious patients.”
He added plasma therapy will now be conducted on 200 more people. “LNGP and Rajiv Gandhi hospital have been allowed to conduct plasma therapy and so have some private hospitals.”
“It may be difficult to save very serious patients using plasma therapy, but it can help moderate patients by not letting their condition worsen,” he added.
Meanwhile, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) chief SS Deswal visited the newly-created COVID-19 care facility with 10,000 beds (pic) and reviewed its preparedness.
The capital saw a spike of 3,640 cases, taking the total tally to over 77,000. Death toll mounts to 2,492.
Further, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was on Friday discharged from the Max Hospital here after he tested negative for COVID-19, sources said. “He has tested negative for COVID-19 and has been discharged from hospital,” a source said.
DELHI SCHOOLS SHUT TILL JULY-END
The Delhi government on Friday decided to keep all schools in the national capital shut till July-end even as a massive 10-day serological survey begin Delhi from Saturday deploying the staff of both Delhi government and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), a union health ministry outfit, to detect all coronavirus infected as decided in a meeting chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday.
Delhi also completed on Friday redrawing up of the containmeent zones and clusters of the Covid-19 outbreak as per the timeline fixed by Shah, who has also ordered a complete door-to-door health survey in these zones by June end.
Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Thursday held a meeting here to review implementations of the decisions on fighting the dreaded disease that were taken in the meet chaired by the Home Minister. --Our Bureau
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)