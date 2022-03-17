Holi 2022: LGBT community people celebrate festival with flowers and colourful abir in Kolkata; watch video

On the ocassion of Holi, LGBT community people celebrated the festical with flowers and colourful 'Abir' in Kolkata. The festival of colours is just a day away and all Holi-enthusiasts have started their preparations for celebrating the auspicious festival.

The LGBT community people while celebrating the festival sang and danced to the tunes of songs.

Ranjita Sinha, Transgender Community Board Member said, "We are marginalised by society. We are celebrating Holi to spread love and happiness."

West Bengal | LGBT community people celebrate Holi with flowers and colourful 'Abir' while singing and dancing to the tunes of songs in Kolkata



We are marginalised by society. We are celebrating Holi to spread love and happiness: Ranjita Sinha Transgender Community Board Member pic.twitter.com/Op8WzakiBG — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2022

Kolkata has its own unique ways to celebrate the festival of colours. Holi in Kolkata is not only individuals who are drenched in sumptuous hues amid Burrabazar's busy pathways. The primary attraction out here is a vintage Rolls-Royce that previously belonged to author Rudyard Kipling.

Thousands of people assemble in the small bylanes of north Kolkata every year.

The classic Rolls-Royce, decked up in flowers and other finery, leads the celebrations around the streets of Kolkata, garnering large throngs of onlookers along the way. The car transforms into a chariot, complete with a throne on which the Hindu god Krishna and his lover Radha sit.

Shopkeepers in Siliguri are all set for season sales after the COVID induced lockdown have lightened and the cases have gone down. As the sales for the past two years were down due to the COVID-19 lockdown, vendors and shopkeepers selling abeers (colours) are looking forward to a good boom in their sales this year.

Notably, the West Bengal government has also waived off the night curfew in the state. Movement of people and vehicles will be allowed between midnight and 5 AM.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 08:22 PM IST