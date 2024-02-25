Hit-And-Run Law: Govt Backs Down On Controversial Clause; Transporters’ Body Welcomes Centre’s Stand | Representational Image

The Union government has upheld its commitment to the All India Motor Transport Congress, AIMTC, drivers, truckers, and transport fraternity by refraining from implementing the contentious Clause 106(2) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, the chairman of the core committee of the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), Malkit Singh Bal, said on Saturday.

Decision gives significant relief to entire transportation sector

The decision comes as a significant relief to the entire transportation sector, which has been closely monitoring developments surrounding Clause 106(2), Bal said.

The clause has been a subject of concern and debate within the industry due to its potential implications on operations and compliance, he said.

The clause

Clause 106 (2) says: “Whoever causes death of any person by rash and negligent driving of vehicle not amounting to culpable homicide, and escapes without reporting it to a police officer or a magistrate soon after the incident, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description of a term which may extend to ten years, and shall also be liable to fine.”

“The government’s decision not to implement Clause 106(2) reflects its responsiveness to the concerns raised by AIMTC and underscores its commitment to fostering a conducive environment for the transport fraternity,” Bal said.

Transporters had launched an agitation against this particular clause. At some places the agitation had taken a violent turn.