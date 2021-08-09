'His life is in danger': Mamata Banerjee alleges Amit Shah is conspiring against nephew Abhishek

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that her nephew and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s life is in danger as Union Home Minister Amit Shah has planted goons against him in Tripura.
After meeting the injured TMC cadres at SSKM hospital, Mamata claimed that the attack on Abhishek in Tripura was done after Amit Shah had instructed otherwise Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb would not have dared to do so.
“A conspiracy has been hatched against Abhishek and there is an attempt to harm him. If Abhishek wasn’t in a bullet proof car then that day the attack would have left Abhishek seriously injured. Whenever Abhishek books a flight, he finds some goons like people sitting around him near him in the flight, shadowing him everywhere. Abhishek’s life is in danger,” claimed Mamata, adding that BJP didn’t allow TMC MPs to enter UP after the Hathras incident.
Calling Tripura police as ‘inhuman’, Mamata claimed that the police didn’t allow the injured TMC workers any treatment for 36 hours.
“The Tripura police didn’t even give water to the injured TMC workers and no treatment was also done for 36 hours. They didn’t do anything to the BJP cadres who had created tension in the state,” further added the West Bengal Chief Minister.
Stating that she would again visit Tripura to establish TMC, injured TMC cadre Jaya Dutta said that only TMC can restore democracy in Tripura.
Notably, The TMC MP’s at the national capital on Monday in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Parliament protested against the alleged attack by the BJP goons on TMC cadres at Tripura.
TMC MP Saugata Roy said, “The entire nation should know how the opposition party’s voice is being killed by BJP.”
