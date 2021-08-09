'His life is in danger': Mamata Banerjee alleges Amit Shah is conspiring against nephew Abhishek

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that her nephew and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s life is in danger as Union Home Minister Amit Shah has planted goons against him in Tripura.

After meeting the injured TMC cadres at SSKM hospital, Mamata claimed that the attack on Abhishek in Tripura was done after Amit Shah had instructed otherwise Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb would not have dared to do so.

“A conspiracy has been hatched against Abhishek and there is an attempt to harm him. If Abhishek wasn’t in a bullet proof car then that day the attack would have left Abhishek seriously injured. Whenever Abhishek books a flight, he finds some goons like people sitting around him near him in the flight, shadowing him everywhere. Abhishek’s life is in danger,” claimed Mamata, adding that BJP didn’t allow TMC MPs to enter UP after the Hathras incident.