 'Hindus Should Only Eat Jhatka Meat, Not Halal': Union Minister Giriraj Singh Stokes Fresh Controversy (WATCH VIDEO)
Addressing the public in his parliamentary constituency of Begusarai in Bihar, the senior BJP leader said, "Sanatana Dharma has 'bali pratha' (animal sacrifice) and in 'bali pratha' there is jhatka"

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Monday, December 18, 2023, 11:33 AM IST
Union minister Giriraj Singh warns TMC | ANI

Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh stoked controversy saying that Hindu's must start eating 'Jhatka meat' as per Sanatan Dharma norms.

He urged Hindus not to consume halal meat but exclusively consume 'jhatka' meat, which is obtained by slaughtering animals with a single strike.

Addressing the public in his parliamentary constituency of Begusarai in Bihar, the senior BJP leader said, "I respect the Muslims who are committed to their religion. Hindus too need to understand this. 'Sanatana Dharma' has 'bali pratha' (animal sacrifice) and in 'bali pratha' there is jhatka...I'll get a jhatka meat shop opened here too."

