Hindu Sena Files Complaint Against AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi For Inflammatory Statements Against Ram Mandir In Ayodhya

Hindu Sena filed a complaint with Delhi Police against AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday for inflammatory statements on the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Vishnu Gupta, National President of Hindu Sena wrote a formal letter to the Commissioner of Delhi Police in an attempt to bring Owaisi's actions to his attention.

Gupta in his letter claimed that Asaduddin Owaisi has been intentionally and irresponsibly giving out misinformation to the public trying to cause communal disharmony in India. Gupta further stated that has been intentionally misguiding the country and especially the youth of the Muslim community saying, "Babri Masjid ko Shaheed kar Diya Gaya..."

He also stated that Asaduddin Owaisi and his brother Akbarudin Owaisi had also tried to misguide and misinform the Telengana state public during the recent Telengana state elections. However, the people of Telengana rejected Asaduddin Owaisi's sinister politics.

Gupta further asked the Delhi Police Commissioner to take a note of the same and demanded an FIR against the AIMIM leader in order to avoid communal disharmony in India during the grand opening of Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

What Did Owaisi Say?

As the inauguration of the Ram Temple is nearing, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has appealed to the youth of the Muslim community to be watchful of the activities done by the BJP-led Centre and said that masjids in the country should remain inhabited.

With reference to Babri Masjid, Asaduddin Owaisi said that the place where the holy Quran was recited for the past 500 years is not in their hands anymore.

Naujawano'n!! apni milli hamiyyat aur taqat ko barqaraar aur Masjido'n ko abaad rakho.

"Young people, I am telling you, we have lost our Masjid and you are seeing what is being done there. Don't you have pain in your hearts ?," Owaisi said at a programme in Bhavani Nagar.

"The place where we sat and recited the Quran for 500 years is not in our hands today. Young people, don't you see that a conspiracy is taking place regarding three- four more mosques, in which the Sunheri Masjid (Golden Mosque) of Delhi is also included? After years of hard work, we have achieved our position today. You have to pay attention to these things," he added.

AIMIM chief further stated that young Muslims have to remain alert and united.

"Maintain your support and strength. Keep your mosques populated. It may happen that these Masjids are taken away from us. I hope the young man of today who will be the old man of tomorrow will keep his eyes ahead and think hard about how he can help himself, his family, his city, and his neighbourhood. Unity is a strength, unity is a blessing," Owaisi added.