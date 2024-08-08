Hindu Jagran Manch Protests In Kolkata Over Alleged Attack On Hindus In Bangladesh | X

Kolkata: Amid news of Hindus being allegedly attacked in Bangladesh, Hindu Jagran Manch, an RSS affiliated activist group on Thursday took out a rally in support of Bangladeshi Hindus, but was stopped by police midway.

The Hindu Jagran Manch was supposed to submit a memorandum at Bangladesh High Commission in Kolkata. A large number of crowds with posters written in Bengali on ‘Uniting Hindus and save Hindu lives’ were seen in the hands of the protestors.

The police had however, stopped the gathering midway citing imposition of section 144 outside Bangladesh High Commission in Kolkata. Later, the protestors also protested outside the Bangladesh High Commission office in Kolkata.

It can be recalled that talking to the Free Press Journal, Rana Dasgupta, general secretary of Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council said that though the attack on the minorities is happening at places but since Tuesday night the number have reduced.

However, Sumohan Mukunda Das Brahmachari, director ISKCON Temple in Meherpur in Bangladesh said that he along with 16 monks could somehow manage to save their lives when the majority community had attacked the ISKCON temple.