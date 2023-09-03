 Himachal Pradesh: Tibetan Transgender Model Tenzin Mariko Gets Into Scuffle, Snatches Baton & Attacks Police In Dharamshala; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHimachal Pradesh: Tibetan Transgender Model Tenzin Mariko Gets Into Scuffle, Snatches Baton & Attacks Police In Dharamshala; Visuals Surface

Himachal Pradesh: Tibetan Transgender Model Tenzin Mariko Gets Into Scuffle, Snatches Baton & Attacks Police In Dharamshala; Visuals Surface

Following a heated debate, Tenzin Mariko snatched the police baton and attacked the female police constables. Police arrested 12 people in the case and filed a case.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 03, 2023, 09:48 AM IST
article-image

In an incident showing brazen attitude on the part of celebrated Tibetan transgender model Tenzin Mariko, the model and friends got into a scuffle with police in Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh's McLeodganj Market. In the video it can be seen that following a heated debate with policewomen, Tenzin Mariko snatched the police baton from a female police constable and attacked the policewomen present at the spot.

After the incident, police took in custody Tenzin Mariko and 12 people including two Nigeria women. In recent past too, police had taken action against The CCTV footage captured the entire episode which showed how the model snatched the baton and attacked the policewomen.

Interefered in Police work

Poice said that a case has been registered under sections 114 and 115 of the Police Act and that 12 people have been detained in connection with the case. Police added that the 12 people detained have been charged with creating hindrance in the work of police.

Who is Tibet's first transgender model Tenzin Mariko?

The model seen in the video is Tenzin Mariko, Tibet's first transgender model. According to reports, Mariko was once a Buddhist monk. Tenzin is a known face and was born in Himachal Pradesh's Beed (Bir) district.

Read Also
Locals & pilgrims clash during fair in Himachal Pradesh's Manikaran town; Police responds after...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Such People Should Get Out Of Colonial Mindset: VHP Leader Lashes At Udhayanidhi Over Comment On...

Such People Should Get Out Of Colonial Mindset: VHP Leader Lashes At Udhayanidhi Over Comment On...

'Forcing Me To Marry Maulvi': Woman Doctor Who Converted To Hinduism Says Family Wants To Kill Her;...

'Forcing Me To Marry Maulvi': Woman Doctor Who Converted To Hinduism Says Family Wants To Kill Her;...

Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Delhi's Gangaram Hospital Due To Mild Fever

Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Delhi's Gangaram Hospital Due To Mild Fever

Udhayanidhi Stalin Sanatan Remark Row: Case Filed Against DMK Leader For 'Provocative & Defamatory'...

Udhayanidhi Stalin Sanatan Remark Row: Case Filed Against DMK Leader For 'Provocative & Defamatory'...

G20 Summit: Street Food From Chandni Chowk, Millets To Go On World Leaders' Platter

G20 Summit: Street Food From Chandni Chowk, Millets To Go On World Leaders' Platter