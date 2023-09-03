Himachal Pradesh: Tibetan Transgender Model Tenzin Mariko Gets Into Scuffle, Snatches Baton & Attacks Police In Dharamshala; Visuals Surface

In an incident showing brazen attitude on the part of celebrated Tibetan transgender model Tenzin Mariko, the model and friends got into a scuffle with police in Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh's McLeodganj Market. In the video it can be seen that following a heated debate with policewomen, Tenzin Mariko snatched the police baton from a female police constable and attacked the policewomen present at the spot.

After the incident, police took in custody Tenzin Mariko and 12 people including two Nigeria women. In recent past too, police had taken action against The CCTV footage captured the entire episode which showed how the model snatched the baton and attacked the policewomen.

Interefered in Police work

Poice said that a case has been registered under sections 114 and 115 of the Police Act and that 12 people have been detained in connection with the case. Police added that the 12 people detained have been charged with creating hindrance in the work of police.

Who is Tibet's first transgender model Tenzin Mariko?

The model seen in the video is Tenzin Mariko, Tibet's first transgender model. According to reports, Mariko was once a Buddhist monk. Tenzin is a known face and was born in Himachal Pradesh's Beed (Bir) district.